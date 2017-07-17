Hearing scheduled on removal of Muscatine mayor

A judge is scheduled to hear testimony Monday about why the Muscatine City Council removed Mayor Diana Broderson from office and whether the action was constitutional.
The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2uuKenQ ) that the hearing is supposed to begin at 9 a.m. in the Muscatine County Courthouse.
The City Council voted May 11 to remove Broderson as mayor, saying she'd made unfounded allegations about city leaders and staff, violated city code and sparked investigations into Muscatine's government at taxpayer expense. Broderson has argued that she was doing her job, looking into residents' complaints and speaking up when she saw something wrong.
A judge ruled June 16 that Broderson be returned to office while her appeal is heard, saying there were "inherent conflicts of interest" in the council's vote to remove her.
