More Politics News

July 17, 2017 8:55 AM

Vermont governor, congressional delegation to talk Medicaid

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott and the three members of the congressional delegation are going to talking about the importance of maintaining access to affordable health care for people across the state.

Scott will be joined at a Statehouse event by Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch.

The four will be talking about the importance to the state of the Medicaid program and efforts in Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

State officials have said potential changes to the Medicaid program could hurt Vermont.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video