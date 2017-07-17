More Politics News

July 17, 2017 8:37 AM

Armed man shot by California deputies dies at hospital

The Associated Press
MORENO VALLEY, Calif.

Authorities say an armed man shot by Southern California sheriff's deputies has died at a hospital.

Officials in Riverside County say deputies responded to a Moreno Valley apartment complex following reports of a man with a gun threatening family members Saturday.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2u0V1Ft) the shooting occurred shortly after deputies arrived. Officials did not say what immediately preceded the gunfire.

The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video