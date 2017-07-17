British royals arrive in Poland at start of a EU visit

From foreground left, Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George walk past honor guards, during the arrival ceremony, at the airport, in Warsaw , Poland, Monday, July 17, 2017. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have arrived in Poland, the first leg of a goodwill trip to two European Union nations that seeks to underscore Britain's friendly ties despite its negotiations to leave the bloc. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo