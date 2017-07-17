Gillibrand to discuss federal effort to combat Lyme disease

U.S. Sen. Kristen Gillibrand will be in upstate New York to discuss efforts by the federal government to battle Lyme disease.
The New York Democrat will be in Hudson Falls in Washington County and later at Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks to announce that the Trump administration has started the process to establish the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group.
Formation of the group was a provision in Gillibrand's Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Prevention, Education, and Research Act, which became law in December. The group will serve as a federal advisory committee to the Department of Health and Human Services regarding tick-borne diseases.
In 2015, New York state reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of Lyme disease to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Comments