July 17, 2017 6:58 AM

Israeli soldier convicted in shooting moved to house arrest

The Associated Press
JERUSALEM

Israel's military says a soldier sentenced to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a wounded Palestinian attacker will be placed under house arrest ahead of his appeal later this month.

Sgt. Elor Azaria was captured on video fatally shooting a Palestinian who was wounded after stabbing a soldier in the West Bank last year. The case divided Israel, where military service is compulsory.

Israel's top generals pushed for prosecution, saying Azaria violated the military's code of ethics, while large segments of the public, including politicians on Israel's nationalist right, sided with the soldier.

He has been in custody since he was sentenced in February. The military said Monday he would be placed under house arrest later this week.

