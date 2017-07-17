More Politics News

July 17, 2017 6:35 AM

EU weighs new North Korea sanctions after missile test

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

The European Union is considering tougher sanctions on North Korea over its first intercontinental ballistic missile test to prevent the isolated country from funding further nuclear weapons development.

In a statement Monday, the EU's executive arm condemned the test earlier this month as a "serious threat to international peace and security" and urged an end to such actions.

In addition to existing sanctions, the statement said, the EU "will consider further appropriate responses" in coordination with allies and U.N. efforts.

The EU also offered European support for South Korean efforts to negotiate with North Korea.

The missile launch has stoked international security fears. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would never negotiate his weapons programs unless the United States abandons its hostile policy toward his country.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video