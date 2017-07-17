Pakistan's opposition calls on court to oust prime minister

Lawyers shout "go Nawaz go" after leaving the Supreme Court following proceedings on corruption allegations case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, July 17, 2017. The lawyers for opposition parties requested the court disqualify the country’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he did not deserve to remain in power after a probe found that the premier and his family possessed wealth beyond their known sources of income. The court is expected to rule on the petitions in the coming weeks. Anjum Naveed AP Photo