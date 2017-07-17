More Politics News

July 17, 2017 4:18 AM

Australian woman killed in Minneapolis police shooting

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The family of an Australian woman who was shot and killed by police in Minneapolis says they're trying to understand why it happened.

In a statement released by Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the family of the woman — who Minneapolis authorities haven't identified yet — say this is a difficult time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details weren't released but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman.

Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the shooting.

Friends and relatives tell the Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2tZtSB2) the woman was 40 years old and worked as a spiritual healer.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges says she's "heartsick" and "deeply disturbed" by what occurred.

