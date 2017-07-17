Montana faces double quandary over Medicaid expansion

In this Friday, July 7, 2017, photo, Tammie Jackson, and her husband, Travis Jackson of Butte, Mont., discuss their Medicaid program benefits at their home in Helena, Mont. Tammie, who was uninsured until she enrolled in Montana's expanded Medicaid program, receives medical care for a host of health issues, including a back injury that has kept from returning to her job cleaning hotel rooms. Montana officials who tout the dramatic drop in the state's medically uninsured due to expanded Medicaid, are now under pressure to reduce the number of new Medicaid enrollees. Bobby Caina Calvan AP Photo