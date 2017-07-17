In this July 12, 2017, photo, Julian Senn-Raemont poses for a portrait in downtown Woodstock, Ill. The 24-year-old writer-musician hasn't known a world without a health care safety net and hates being forced by law to get coverage. Insurers need young, healthy enrollees like him to keep premiums down for everyone something Republicans building a replacement for the Affordable Care Act have addressed with gap-in-coverage penalties and lower prices for some young adults.
In this July 12, 2017, photo, Julian Senn-Raemont poses for a portrait in downtown Woodstock, Ill. The 24-year-old writer-musician hasn't known a world without a health care safety net and hates being forced by law to get coverage. Insurers need young, healthy enrollees like him to keep premiums down for everyone something Republicans building a replacement for the Affordable Care Act have addressed with gap-in-coverage penalties and lower prices for some young adults. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo
In this July 12, 2017, photo, Julian Senn-Raemont poses for a portrait in downtown Woodstock, Ill. The 24-year-old writer-musician hasn't known a world without a health care safety net and hates being forced by law to get coverage. Insurers need young, healthy enrollees like him to keep premiums down for everyone something Republicans building a replacement for the Affordable Care Act have addressed with gap-in-coverage penalties and lower prices for some young adults. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

More Politics News

July 17, 2017 3:18 AM

Health plan hinges on the young, but they're a tough sell

By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
WASHINGTON

The Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act hinges in part on enticing young adults into the insurance market with cheap, bare-bones plans. The argument is that keeps prices lower for everyone.

But cheap isn't free, and some young adults would rather play the odds than buy insurance.

Analysts say other young adults, especially ones with low incomes or pre-existing conditions, could see their costs soar or drop out of the market.

The retooled bill in the Senate includes a proposal from conservative Sen. Ted Cruz to allow insurers to sell plans with minimal coverage, as long as they also offer more complete coverage.

Insurers could deny the slimmer coverage to people with pre-existing conditions or charge them more.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video