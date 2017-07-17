US to create independent military cyber command

FILE - This June 6, 2013, file photo shows the National Security Administration NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md., where the US Cyber Command is located. U.S. officials say the Trump administration, after months of delay, is finalizing plans to revamp the nation's military command for defensive and offensive cyber-operations. The plan would eventually split it from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency in hopes of intensifying America's ability to wage cyber war against the Islamic State group and other foes.