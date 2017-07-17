More Politics News

July 17, 2017 2:00 AM

Virginia gets $3.8 million to prepare for terrorist attack

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the state will be awarded a $3.8 million grant to help prepare and prevent a "complex coordinated terrorist attack."

McAuliffe said Friday that Virginia will receive nearly 10 percent of the total funding awarded through the grant and the largest allocation of states on the East Coast, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

About $1.2 million will go to Arlington County. The county is home to the Pentagon, which was targeted during the Sept. 11 attacks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video