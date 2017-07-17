10 years later, shocking home invasion haunts a quiet suburb

FILE - This July 2007 file photo provided by police, made available Sept. 21, 2011, by the Connecticut Judicial Branch as evidence and presented in the Joshua Komisarjevsky trial in New Haven, Conn., shows a fire-damaged portion of the William Petit home in Cheshire, Conn., where his wife Jennifer Hawke-Petit and daughters Hayley and Michaela were killed during a home invasion July 23, 2007. Connecticut Judicial Branch, File AP Photo