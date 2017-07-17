More Politics News

July 17, 2017 12:06 AM

NY Senate's heroin task force headed to Long Island

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A special legislative task force examining the scourge of heroin and opioid abuse is coming to Long Island.

The New York state Senate's Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Addiction is scheduled to meet Wednesday at the NYU Winthrop Hospital Research and Academic Center in Mineola.

Similar meetings have been held around the state as the task force seeks to understand how the increase in overdoses and addiction is impacting local communities.

The panel is expected to hear from law enforcement officials, addiction experts, health care professionals, and recovering addicts and their loved ones.

Lawmakers included more than $200 million in this year's state budget for efforts to prevent and fight addiction.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video