10 Things to Know for Monday

The creek under the First Crossing Bridge is seen Sunday afternoon, July 16, 2017, following a deadly flash-flooding that ripped through Saturday in the Tonto National Forest, Ariz. The flooding came after a severe thunderstorm pounded down on a nearby remote area that had been burned by a recent wildfire, Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said. Payson Roundup via AP Alexis Bechman