July 16, 2017 5:43 PM

Kenosha Sheriff's office: Officials working on flood effects

The Associated Press
KENOSHA, Wis.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department says emergency management officials are continuing to respond to the effects of last week's flooding.

The department said Sunday that the American Red Cross has opened a shelter at the Salem Grade School. The Red Cross is offering resources including counselors.

The county health department has clean up and home well test kits available. Some roadways remain closed.

The sheriff's department says it has responded to more than 1,200 calls for service between July 10 and noon on Sunday.

