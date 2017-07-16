Redistricting reform supporters hold 'Gerrymander Meander'

Supporters of congressional redistricting reform are holding an event known as the "Gerrymander Meander."
The event Sunday afternoon at four different restaurants is a play on the word gerrymandering, which is the practice of one political party crafting the boundaries of congressional districts to favor their candidates based on how people vote in different areas.
The term comes from a Massachusetts state Senate district that resembled a salamander and was approved in 1812 by Massachusetts Gov. Elbridge Gerry. The event is being held the day before the day of Gerry's birth on July 17, 1774.
Participants are taking a tour of four restaurants over 13 miles that still go through four different congressional districts.
Critics say Maryland has some of the most gerrymandered congressional districts in the state.
