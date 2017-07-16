More Politics News

July 16, 2017 1:58 PM

Children find human remains in woods near apartments

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Police in Tennessee are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area near apartments.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Maj. Mike MacLean told WBIR-TV that a parent called the Knoxville Police Department Saturday evening after children reported finding what they thought were human remains about 100 yards behind Montgomery Village Apartments. He said the sheriff's department was called in based on where the remains were located. He said the remains are almost completely intact.

MacLean says the Regional Forensics Center will test the remains in an effort to determine the identity and the manner of death.

Jonathan Joiner, who lives near the wooded area, told the Knoxville News Sentinel that residents began reporting a foul odor from the wooded area about six weeks ago after heavy rains.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video