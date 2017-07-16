FBI's liaison to Congress cited for misconduct in Nevada

FILE - In this June 3, 2013 file photo, Nevada Sen. Greg Brower, R-Reno, speaks during Senate floor debate on the final day of the 77th Legislative session at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined earlier in 2017 that a former female prosecutor was subjected to sex discrimination and retaliation while Brower was in charge of the U.S. attorney’s office in Nevada. Brower is currently the FBI’s top liaison with Congress during its investigation in Russian election meddling. Cathleen Allison, File AP Photo