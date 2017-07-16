More Politics News

July 16, 2017 1:14 PM

Former Sen. Conrad Burns to be interred at Arlington

The Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont.

Former Montana Republican U.S. Sen. Conrad Burns will be interred Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Burns was a Marine Corps veteran. He died April 28, 2016, at home in Billings of natural causes at the age of 81. Plans were made for his interment at the cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, but burial was delayed.

The Billings Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2tYMUYv ) that on Monday night, Republican Sens. Mike Enzi, of Wyoming, and Pat Roberts, of Kansas, are scheduled to host a reception for Burns in the Mike Mansfield Room of the U.S. Capitol.

Montana's longest-running Republican senator, Burns was elected in 1988 and served through January 2007. Burns was defeated by current Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat.

Burns was a livestock auctioneer, traveling salesmen and agriculture news broadcaster.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video