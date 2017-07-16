More Politics News

July 16, 2017 12:47 PM

Police kill domestic violence suspect after chase, standoff

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Police in a North Texas suburb have shot dead a domestic violence suspect wearing body armor after he hijacked a car and led police on a chase.

An Arlington Police Department statement says the incident began late Saturday afternoon when a man was threatening friends and family with a knife and handgun at an apartment on the city's west side. Officers tried to negotiate his surrender as they saw him don body armor.

The armed man fled to the parking lot, hijacked a car and drove several blocks until he got a flat tire and fled on foot into a neighborhood of single-family homes.

At one point, the man emerged from between two houses and pointed his gun at an officer, who shot him dead.

No other injuries were reported.

