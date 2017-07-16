More Politics News

July 16, 2017 11:54 AM

City wants to demolish Ohio house where bodies were found

The Associated Press
ASHLAND, Ohio

An Ohio city wants to demolish a house where two women's bodies were found and an alleged serial killer was arrested.

The (Ashland) Times-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2usgb03 ) officials in Ashland recently applied for federal grant money to raze the home deemed uninhabitable because of the slayings.

Forty-year-old Shawn Grate pleaded not guilty in October to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith and 43-year-old Stacey Stanley. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

A trial has been scheduled for November in Ashland County.

The women's bodies were found last September inside a supposedly unoccupied home after a third woman called 911 from a bedroom and said Grate was holding her hostage. Grate has told police he killed two other women elsewhere.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video