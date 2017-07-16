Illinois has budget but no school funding plan

FILE - In this Thursday, May 15, 2014 file photo, Illinois Rep. William Davis, D-Homewood speaks on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Lawmakers in July 2017 enacted an overall spending plan for the state that includes money for education. Gov. Bruce Rauner has suggested he will veto that newly devised school funding method, which could leave the state with no plan to allocate the general state education aid, which includes a $350 million increase for schools. Davis is the legislation's House sponsor. Seth Perlman,, File AP Photo