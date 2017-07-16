Should NYPD lawyers step in to prosecute? Protesters say no

Arminta Jeffryes poses for a picture in her home in Newark, N.J., Thursday, June 22, 2017. Jeffryes was arrested while protesting police brutality. Then the police department played an unusual role in her court case. A New York Police Department lawyer stepped in to prosecute the jaywalking charge against her, in a low-level court that usually has no prosecutors at all. Jeffryes’ lawyer says the police attorney wouldn’t agree to a dismissal unless Jeffryes said her arrest was legitimate, which she contests. Seth Wenig AP Photo