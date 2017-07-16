Federal court's agenda has topics that draw Trump's ire

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Monica Fine, center, walks past the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco. The nation's largest federal court circuit is set for its annual meeting after a contentious six months that has seen its judges repeatedly clash with President Donald Trump, and its agenda is not shying away from topics that have stoked the president's ire. Immigration, the news media and meddling in the U.S. election are among the subjects that will be discussed at the 9th Circuit's four-day conference in San Francisco that begins on Monday, July 17, 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo