Egypt says 1 killed, 50 injured in clashes on Nile island

People carry the body of Sayed Tafshan, who died during clashes between security forces and residents of al-Waraq island, on the southern fringes of Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, July 16, 2017. Egypt's Health Ministry said one person was killed and 19 injured in clashes after police attempted to remove illegal buildings on state land on the island. Egypt's Interior Ministry said 31 policemen were injured. Mostafa Darwish AP Photo