Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis

Minnesota authorities say that a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in south Minneapolis.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says it is investigating the incident that happened late Saturday evening. Officials say two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault and an officer fired a weapon, hitting and killing the woman.
The bureau says the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on the woman.
The woman's identity will be released after the autopsy is done and family has been notified.
The bureau says the investigation is in its early stages. Once complete, the agency will turn its findings over for review to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.
