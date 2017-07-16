More Politics News

July 16, 2017 10:40 AM

Illinois agencies get $2M for elderly, disabled housing

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Agencies across Illinois are receiving more than $2 million in federal grants to help seniors, people with disabilities and families living in assisted housing to live more independent lives.

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About $1 million will be split between 10 housing authorities to provide counseling and advice to current and prospective tenants about property maintenance, financial matters and other issues. The recipients include housing authorities in Decatur, Carlinville, Chicago and its suburbs.

Another roughly $1 million will go to 22 housing complexes statewide to employ service coordinators for apartment housing designed for elderly people and tenants with disabilities. They will ensure residents are connected with services they need to remain in their homes.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video