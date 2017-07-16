More Politics News

Ohio cities can go outside limits for planning board members

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio cities are now able to look beyond their own borders to fill seats on municipal planning commissions.

An amendment allowing the limited appointment of nonresidents to planning boards was included in the state budget bill.

State Sen. Bob Peterson, a Republican from Washington Court House, has told The Times Gazette of Hillsboro (http://bit.ly/2tQI1Cu ) the suggestion to expand eligibility for commission membership came from Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings, who said more flexibility was needed to find viable candidates.

Hastings says there are many good candidates who work in Hillsboro or are involved with the city but live elsewhere.

Peterson calls it a "perfect example" of a proposal starting at the local level and ultimately becoming state law.

