Ranked choice voting stays alive in Maine for now

The Maine supreme court said it's unconstitutional, but ranked choice voting is still the law of the land.
Lawmakers this year were unable to agree on killing the voter-approved law or changing the constitution, meaning it stays on the books. It's the option that several lawmakers said no one wants, leaving Maine open to a possible lawsuit.
But supporters are cheering the development and say the voting method will reduce the impact of spoiler candidates in future races.
In November, 52 percent of Maine voters approved the new system that lets voters rank the candidates in order of preference instead of voting for a single candidate.
Maine is the only state in the nation with ranked choice voting.
Lawmakers are talking about tackling the thorny issue again in January.
