July 16, 2017 8:34 AM

Iran detains president's brother, sentences American

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian news agency is reporting that the brother of President Hassan Rouhani has been detained over financial matters.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi on Sunday saying that Hossein Fereidoun had been detained and could be released on bail.

Fereidoun is the brother and a top aide to moderate President Rouhani, who changed his surname from Fereidoun years ago.

Ejehi also reported that an American citizen has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly "infiltrating" the country and gathering information. He did not identify the suspect, who is described as a dual national.

