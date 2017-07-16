More Politics News

July 16, 2017 8:34 AM

Socialist Party of Maine holds founding convention

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Socialist Party of Maine is set to hold its founding convention.

The convention will take place Sunday at the Viles Arboretum in Augusta.

The party says the plan is to unify Maine's two local Socialist Party organizations into a single statewide unit.

Speakers will include Pat Noble who is the Socialist Party USA's co-chair and a New Jersey school board member.

The agenda for Sunday's meeting includes election of national delegates and the state executive committee.

Non-party members are also able to attend.

