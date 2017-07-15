More Politics News

July 15, 2017 6:37 PM

Missouri jail evacuated after fire; no injuries reported

The Associated Press
AVA, Mo.

Authorities say a southern Missouri sheriff's department and jail were briefly evacuated after an inmate started a fire, filling the lockup with smoke.

KYTV (http://bit.ly/2tXpzGs ) reports that no injuries resulted from the Saturday blaze in the jail at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Ava.

Sheriff Chris Degase says all inmates were returned to the jail after the lockup was inspected, and that the inmates were medically evaluated.

Degase said circumstances involving the fire were being investigated.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video