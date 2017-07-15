More Politics News

July 15, 2017 5:57 PM

2 killed when car crashes into home in Northern California

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Calif.

Police in Northern California say two people were killed after a car crashed into a home, setting both on fire.

The Lincoln Police Department said the two people killed early Saturday crash were inside the vehicle.

Officials say the two residents of the home in the city of Lincoln were not injured.

The police department says the Lincoln Fire Department put out the fire and found the two victims dead in the vehicle.

Lincoln police says it appears the car struck a light pole and then traveled through a fence before hitting the house.

The department is investigating the crash.

