Utah man mistakenly shot by police officer awarded $1.2M

An innocent bystander who was shot by a Unified police officer in a case of mistaken identity has reached a $1.2 million settlement with the police department.
Unified police announced the settlement Friday between the department and Dustin Evans and his wife, Miranda Evans.
Police say Officer Cory Tsouras thought Evans was the man who had just fired shots at him moments before shooting him.
Tsouras fired six to eight times at Evans, who had pulled his vehicle into a car wash as the real suspect, 34-year-old Jeremy Michael Bowden, had fired at the officer. Evans was struck by two bullets in the hand and leg.
The money paid to the couple will come from the department's insurance company.
