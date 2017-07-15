More Politics News

July 15, 2017 3:05 PM

Maine oil prices drop as summer sets in, world price tumbles

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Governor's Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine has dropped 20 cents since the end of the heating season in April.

The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $1.97 per gallon this week.

The statewide price of kerosene was also down 20 cents, to $2.52. Propane prices have fallen four cents in the same time period and are now down to $2.39 per gallon.

Maine energy officials say the decline in heating prices isn't just because of summer. They say global crude prices remaining below $50 per barrel also matters.

The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.25, while the lowest was $1.66. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.12 per gallon.

The figures reflect a July 10 survey.

