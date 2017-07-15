More Politics News

July 15, 2017 2:05 PM

Town to replace lead water lines in Flint-inspired program

The Associated Press
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island town is teaming up with a utility to replace lead drinking water lines in a pilot program inspired by the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2tWGBEG ) that North Providence is committing $270,000 in federal grant funds to replace part of the lead lines to homes. Providence Water has committed $350,000 to replace the remaining pipe.

Lead was detected in some homes this year. But the utility says the water distribution system itself is lead free and any trace amounts of lead are coming from pipes leading to homes or inside homes.

Mayor Charles Lombardi says that while there's no crisis in the town, officials are "trying to be proactive."

Lombardi says the program hopes to replace pipes at around 60 properties this year.

