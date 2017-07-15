More Politics News

July 15, 2017 1:52 PM

Judges criticize Maryland's congressional redistricting map

The Associated Press
BALTIMORE

Federal judges reviewing Maryland's congressional redistricting map say there is convincing evidence the state's Democratic leaders drew the districts to gain a seat for their party.

A three-judge panel heard arguments Friday as part of a lawsuit.

The panel was divided about whether the 2011 redistricting plan directly caused former Republican Rep. Roscoe Bartlett to lose his seat and whether the map should be changed.

The Maryland attorney general's office says Bartlett was having trouble raising money. The attorney general also notes that Rep. John Delaney, the Democrat who defeated Bartlett, had a close race in 2014.

There also are questions about how the Supreme Court's decision to take a Wisconsin redistricting case will affect the Maryland case.

The judges didn't indicate when they will rule in the Maryland case.

