Mooney hires Maryland state senator for key staff role

A West Virginia congressman has hired a Maryland state senator to be his chief of staff.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough started his new job last month as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.
Mooney also served in the Maryland state Senate from 1999 until 2011. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in 2015.
Hough was a member of the Maryland state House of Representatives for four years before getting elected to the state Senate in 2014.
Mooney moved to West Virginia in 2013 and ran for Congress in 2014 for the seat that was vacated by now U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. Democrats criticized Mooney during the campaign for his out-of-state connections.
