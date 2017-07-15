2 Kentucky counties vote to increase hotel room tax

Two Cincinnati suburbs in Kentucky have increased taxes on hotel rooms to help pay for an expansion of a convention center.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports governing bodies in Campbell and Kenton counties unanimously approved increases of 1 percent earlier this month. Boone County leaders are expected to consider a similar proposal.
The Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the increase will bring in an extra $1.2 million to $1.5 million per year. The money will be used to expand the 204,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.
Visitors bureau CEO Eric Summe said since the convention center opened in 1998 it has hosted 2,500 events and directly supports 350 hospitality-related jobs.
The tax increase would not go away once the expansion is completed.
Comments