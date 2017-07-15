More Politics News

July 15, 2017 11:38 AM

2 Kentucky counties vote to increase hotel room tax

The Associated Press
COVINGTON, Ky.

Two Cincinnati suburbs in Kentucky have increased taxes on hotel rooms to help pay for an expansion of a convention center.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports governing bodies in Campbell and Kenton counties unanimously approved increases of 1 percent earlier this month. Boone County leaders are expected to consider a similar proposal.

The Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the increase will bring in an extra $1.2 million to $1.5 million per year. The money will be used to expand the 204,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

Visitors bureau CEO Eric Summe said since the convention center opened in 1998 it has hosted 2,500 events and directly supports 350 hospitality-related jobs.

The tax increase would not go away once the expansion is completed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video