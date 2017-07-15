More Politics News

July 15, 2017 11:20 AM

Christie ally punishment may include helping MLB player

By JOSH CORNFIELD Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

While being sentenced this week for leading the George Washington Bridge lane-closing plot to punish a political opponent of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, David Wildstein said he had "willingly drank the Kool-Aid" of a man he met in high school.

Wildstein said he and the two fellow former Christie allies he helped convict put faith in a man "who neither earned it nor deserved it."

He was sentenced to three years' probation, 500 hours of community service and is barred from government service.

Nearly 40 years after serving as the statistician on the high school baseball team where Christie was the catcher, Wildstein's punishment may include running a nonprofit for a former Major League player.

Charlie Hayes offered to let Wildstein perform his community service by running a foundation he's launching.

