More Politics News

July 15, 2017 11:20 AM

Man accused of firing at N. Carolina deputy turns himself in

The Associated Press
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.

Authorities say a man who shot at a North Carolina sheriff's deputy who was doing hard work has turned himself in.

Cumberland County deputies tell media outlets David Scott Bain surrendered on Friday night and was being held at the county jail.

Authorities say the deputy saw the driver of an SUV point a gun at him Thursday evening and fire a shot. The deputy chased the SUV, which ultimately stopped, and two men fled.

The passenger, James Gibbons, surrendered and faces several charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Bain was jailed on $2.5 million bond on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit assault. He was due to appear in court Monday.

It wasn't known if either man had attorneys.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video