Kentucky city asks drivers not to donate to panhandlers

Kentucky's second-largest city has installed signs at busy intersections asking people not to give to panhandlers.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the signs are part of an effort to restrict panhandling after the state Supreme Court ruled the city's ordinance outlawing begging on public streets was unconstitutional.
Officials have installed the signs at 46 intersections. The signs tell drivers to "change the way you give" by donating instead to a website, Lexgive.com. Officials say that money will pay for a new program that will pick up panhandlers and take them to city-sponsored jobs twice a week.
The city also passed a new ordinance to replace the one the court struck down. It bans panhandlers from walking into traffic to ask for money at 75 major intersections.
