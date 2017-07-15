More Politics News

July 15, 2017 11:04 AM

Man charged in bicyclist's death to remain in jail

The Associated Press
PADUCAH, Ky.

A man charged in connection with the death of a former McCracken County judge executive will remain in jail until his trial early next year.

The Paducah Sun reports a judge revoked bond for Willie G. Holsapple on Friday. Holsapple is charged with second-degree manslaughter stemming from a wreck last year. Authorities say Holsapple was driving an SUV when he struck and killed former McCracken County Judge-Executive Van Newberry, who was riding a bicycle.

Investigators say Holsapple has vision problems and had ignored doctors' warnings he should not drive. After the wreck, a judge suspended Holsapple's license and ordered him not to drive. He was caught driving on July 2 and was arrested July 4.

Holsapple's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 16.

