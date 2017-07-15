More Politics News

July 15, 2017 10:45 AM

Providence Fire gets more than $900K for new vehicles

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The Providence Fire Department will receive more than $900,000 in federal funding to purchase two new vehicles.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Jim Langevin and David Cicilline joined Mayor Jorge Elorza Saturday in announcing the funding made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The department plans to use the funds to purchase a new ambulance to replace an old model. It will also upgrade its aging fleet of ladder trucks with the purchase of a new aerial truck.

The vehicles are expected to bolster the efficiency of operations that save lives and better service the community.

Sen. Reed says it's important that the department has the best vehicles, equipment and training to do their jobs "safely and effectively."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video