More Politics News

July 15, 2017 10:40 AM

Man sentenced in shooting of Oklahoma police officer

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and seriously wounding an Oklahoma police officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2v39f7t ) that 27-year-old Cory Lee Hartsell of Midwest City pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a deadly weapon for shooting Valley Brook Officer Brian Southerland in south Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on New Year's Day during a traffic stop. A bullet struck Southerland's femoral artery, causing extreme bleeding. An Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy was able to apply a tourniquet to the wound, saving the officer's life.

Hartsell entered guilty pleas on Wednesday to six other felonies, including two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Court records indicate that Hartsell has previously spent time in prison for larceny and drug offenses.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video