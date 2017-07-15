More Politics News

July 15, 2017 10:32 AM

Thousands of police gather for funeral of slain NY trooper

The Associated Press
FORT DRUM, N.Y.

Several thousand law enforcement officers are gathering at a northern New York Army base for the funeral of a state trooper killed in the line duty allegedly by a soldier assigned to the same post.

State police officials say up to 5,000 officers from across the U.S. and Canada are expected to attend Saturday afternoon's services for Joel Davis. The service is being held in Fort Drum's sports complex to accommodate the crowd.

Authorities say a Fort Drum soldier, Staff Sgt. Justin Walters, fatally shot Davis Sunday night as the trooper responded to reports of shots fired on the nearby property where the soldier lived with his wife, Nichole Walters. Police say Walters had shot her to death just before Davis arrived.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder.

