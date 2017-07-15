More Politics News

July 15, 2017 10:27 AM

Colorado mountain town holds off on Styrofoam ban

The Associated Press
AVON, Colo.

A Colorado mountain town considering the state's first ban on plastic foam food containers has delayed a decision on the proposal.

Vail Daily reports that elected officials in Avon say there is support for a Styrofoam ban, but not enough to move forward on it.

Avon officials say they will work on education and outreach about a ban and revisit the ban in September.

Residents debated the proposal last week at a Town Council meeting. Council members say they want to explore whether the measure should also address non-recyclable disposable coffee cups.

A new first reading of a plastic foam ordinance has been set for Sept. 12.

The council also plans to consider a 10-cent plastic-shopping-bag fee on July 25. Similar fees are in place in nearby towns including Vail.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 0:50

AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal
Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video