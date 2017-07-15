Ronald McDonald House 'miracle' for Nebraska mother, son

ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY, JULY 15 - In this June 27, 2017 photo, Kate Plock holds her son Mason Plock-Sisiutho during an interview Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Omaha, Neb. When Kate Plock first came from Pawnee City to the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, she thought she'd be staying about two months _ long enough for her then-3-year-old son Mason to undergo feeding therapy. What was supposed to be an eight-week stay has stretched to nearly two years, well past the Ronald McDonald House limit of 15 months. The World-Herald via AP Kent Sievers